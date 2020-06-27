Ken Chappell, 66, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home at 2:00 pm with Randy Hagan and Ricky Smith officiating. Graveside service will be held at Neal's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Franklin, AL. Ken enjoyed guns, motorcycles, Alabama football, never met a stranger, boating, yard work, rock-n-roll (especially KISS), and most importantly his grandkids. Ken is survived by his wife, Alita Chappell; son, Kevin Chappell (Jessica); grandchildren, Kayla, Kye; brothers, Tim Chappell (Mary), David Chappell; nieces, Faith Winters, Emily Connolly; great-niece, Libby Winters; great-nephew, Hanner Winters; and uncle, C.D. Chappell. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Barbara Chappell; sister, Joy Barnes; and several cousins. Pallbearers will be Jay Morris, Caleb Canada, James Cowart, Shannon Coplin, Blake Dobbs, and Anthony Morris. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 27, 2020.