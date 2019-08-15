A celebration of Life service for Kendall Lee "Ken" Ragsdale, 69 of Talladega will be held at 1pm Saturday, August 17th at the Golden Springs Baptist Church in Anniston with Dr Roland Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until service time. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Lee and Louise Taylor Ragsdale. Survivors include his son, Ken Lee Ragsdale, daughter, Danielle Evans (Danny), his brother, Ronnie Ragsdale (Connie), 5 grandchildren and by his special cousin, Fred and Beverly Hollingsworth. Ken was Vietnam Veteran whom loved his country. He will be entombed at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 15, 2019