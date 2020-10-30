1/1
Kenneth Calvert
Kenneth Calvert, 84, of Jasper, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Walker Baptist Medical Center. Family will be receiving friends on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m., at Kilgore-Green Funeral Home. Service will follow at 11 a.m., in the Kilgore-Green Chapel, with burial at Oakland Cemetery. Tommy Strickland will officiate. Kenneth was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Hephzibah Baptist Church in Talladega and attended East Side Baptist Church in Jasper. He was preceded in death by his children, Kenneth Wayne Calvert and Demita Jo Calvert; parents, Hewitt and Louis Walker Calvert; siblings, Verna Patterson (Lester), Billie Jean Fleming (Charles) and Travis Calvert. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia Bearden Calvert; daughter, Donna Calvert Roberts (Eddie); grandchildren, Dr. Martin Roberts (Sarah), Rebecca Roberts (Aaron Edwards); sisters-in-law, Barbara Calvert, Linda Foster (Ronnie); Wanda Aldridge (Jackie Smith); Gloria Paxton (Roy) and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hephzibah Baptist Church, 5329 Renfroe Rd. Talladega, AL 35160. Honorary Pallbearers will be Eddie Roberts, Michael Boozer and Chris Rainey. Pallbearers will be Clifton Jones, Fred Jones, Doug Reno, Clifton Fleming, Dr. Martin Roberts and Aaron Edwards. Friends may sign the guest register at kilgoregreenfuneralhome.com Kilgore-Green Funeral Home, Jasper; 205-384-9503

Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
