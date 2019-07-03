Kenneth "Larry" Cobb, age 70, of Harpersville passed away on July 1, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Walker Cobb and Willie Mae Pettus Cobb. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jane Cobb; sisters, Doris Patrick, Janie Schwartz (Dave) and Helen Bowman (Roy); brothers, Charles Cobb and Billy Cobb; nephews, Buddy Meseroll, Steve Patrick, Scott Patrick, Robbin Cobb, Ken Cobb, Greg Bowman, Brent Bowman, Colby Mitchell, Wesley Mitchell, Craig Snyder and Chris Snyder. Larry retired from Brice Building Company in Birmingham, AL. At Larry's request no services at this time.
Published in The Daily Home on July 3, 2019