Kenneth "Cuz" Wayne Atkins, 70, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Ruby Atkins, and numerous brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Peggy Atkins; sister, June Dedmon of Lubbock, TX; two nieces, Diane and Janet; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Mr. Atkins was a hardworking truck driver all his life and loved puzzles and playing train.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home/8516.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL handled the arrangements.