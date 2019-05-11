Kenneth Ealy, 83, passed away at his home Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The graveside service will be 11 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2019, at Christian Memorial Gardens in Rochester Hills, MI. Mr. Ealy was originally from Ohio and moved to Talladega in 1997. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served in Korea. He enjoyed bowling. Mr. Ealy is preceded in death by his stepson, Daniel Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Rachel Ealy; son, Paul Ealy; step children, Peggy Ciccantelli, Lorie Taylor, and Robert Hall; brother Harry (Patricia) Ealy; sisters, Barbara Ealy and Carol Stout; and grandchildren, Marcus Ealy and Kenneth Ealy; step-grandchildren, Thomas, John, Richard, Scotty, Edward, Terri, Lou Ann, Angela, and Rachel. Pallbearers will be Marcus Ealy, Kenneth Ealy, John Ciccantelli, and Terri Ciccantelli. Simple Funerals will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on May 11, 2019