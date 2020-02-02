Kenneth Frank McCary, 65, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. Funeral service for Mr. McCary will be on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home at 1 pm with visitation from noon to 1 pm. Interment will follow at New Prospects Cemetery. David Gaither will officiate the service.
Kenneth was a carpenter by trade. He loved music and loved to sing. Kenneth was an avid hunter and loved being outdoors. He also enjoyed watching cowboy movies. He was a beloved son and brother.
Kenneth is survived by his sisters, Martha McCary, Linda McCary Ford; brother, Joe Calvin McCary; two nephews, Jonathan Parden, Randy Ford; four nieces, Sara Ford McAvoy, Renee Gaither, Gillian McCary, Cary Brand; great aunt, Betty Tankersley; stepmother, Marilyn McCary; eight great nephews and two great nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Erma McCary.
Pallbearers will be Mikey Woodard, Joe McCary, Coy Dark, Jonathan Parden, Randy Ford, and Zac Gaither. Honorary Pallbearer will be Ronnie Brand.
Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 2, 2020