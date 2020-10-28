1/
Kenneth G. Sims Sr.
Graveside service for Kenneth G. Sims, Sr., age 87 of Sylacauga, will be Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Rick Patrick and Rev. Charles Sims officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
He passed away October 26, 2020 at his residence.
He is survived by his sons, Kenneth G. Sims, Jr. and John Bentley Sims (Roni); grandchildren, Micah Sims Richardson (Kane), Jorgi Sims Weide (Connor), and Sidney Sims.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Martha Ann Sims; parents, Johnie and Tyla Sims; and brother, Harold Sims. Kenneth was owner of Palace Pharmacy Drugs for many years, was a life deacon of First Baptist Church and was a mason for over 65 years. He was a humble and kind man who loved God and his family.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Craddock, Mark Wyatt, Andy Shoemaker, Brian Ellis, Bobby Rogers, Maury Gaston, Keith Gardner and Stevie Wyatt. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Margaret O'Kelley Sunday School class at the First Baptist Church in Sylacauga.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the family may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com.
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.

Published in The Daily Home from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
