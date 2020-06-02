Kenneth H. Hickman, 63 of Talladega passed away May 29, 2020.
Graveside Services were Sunday May 31, 2020 at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Ivan Fuller and Tony Hickman officiated the service.
He was retired from the Talladega Water Works Department, Member of Union T Baptist Church and served in the National Guard.
He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Hickman Sr. and Lucye Hickman, grandson Lawson Butler.
He is survived by his wife Rita F. Hickman, daughters Anna Hickman, LeighAnn Butler (Micheal), son Dee Hickman (Crystal), brother Robert E. Hickman Jr. (Linda) grandchildren, Makayla Ellis, Caiden Hickman, Taelynn Hickman, Jakhiya Dates. Hunter Hickman and Taylor Bulter, great-grandchild Jakyree Ellis and a host of nieces and nephews.
Usrey Funeral Home Talladega directed.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 2, 2020.