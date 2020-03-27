Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Marlin Eliason. View Sign Service Information Usrey Brown Funeral Service 516 East North Street Talladega , AL 35161 (256)-362-2344 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Marlin Eliason, 84, Del City, Oklahoma, formerly of Lincoln, Alabama, went to be with his Lord on March 19, 2020, in Midwest City, Oklahoma. His memorial service will be held in April, 2020, in Lincoln, Alabama, with burial in Patton's Chapel Community Cemetery in Lincoln, Alabama. Kenneth was the first child of Bert and Agnes (Rasmusson) Eliason. He was born in Kenmare, North Dakota, and grew up on a farm North of Stanley, North Dakota. He went on to join the Army where he was stationed at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Alabama. There he met his future wife Violet Laney. He dated Violet's sister Dorothy before meeting Violet. He and Violet were married for 47 years. He bought a farm from his father-in-law and raised 6 children; Kenneth Jr, Sherri, Myron, Terri, Curtis, and Ronnie. He became a longtime resident of Lincoln, Alabama. He was a loving father and husband. For over 50 years he did carpentry work as a profession. Most of the housing projects in the surrounding area he helped to build. His specialty was building spiral staircases. He was a well-rounded person and could do anything he put his hand to. In 1976 he found Jesus and started attending Patton's Chapel Community Baptist Church. His passions were restoring old vehicles, woodworking, gardening, reading about old time methods of living and liked anything cowboy fiction or non-fiction, and any kind of documentaries. He grew fruit trees, raised various animals, and put in a full garden every year. He took great pride in everything he did and put his stamp of perfection on everything he did. He was honorable and honest and once you were his friend you were for life. He lived a full and rich life before being struck down by a heart attack. He made a difference to the lives of people around him and had a very generous heart. He had advice on just about anything and had a treasure trove of knowledge and just loved to share it with anyone who would listen to stories of his life experiences. Truly, he has a full reward in heaven and will be missed by all who knew him. Kenneth is survived by his children, Sherri (Stephen) Lynch of Del City, Oklahoma, Terri Eliason of Gadsden, Alabama, and Myron (Sandy) Eliason of Lincoln, Alabama; granddaughters Nina Baquera, Karen (Conner) Orr, and Bailey Eliason; siblings, Virgil (Mary) Eliason of Minot, Irvin (Karen) Eliason of Stanley, Donald (Eldora) Eliason of Minot, Mildred Mohl of West Valley City, Utah, Laverne (Julie) Eliason of Glendive, Montana, and Murrey (Bonnie) Eliason of Stanley; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceding him in death were his parents, his wife, and children Kenneth Jr, Curtis, and Ronnie Eliason. Memorials may be sent to Sherri Lynch, 2316 Becker Place, Del City, Oklahoma 73115-1502. 