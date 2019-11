Mr. Kenneth Marvin Hughston, 82, of Talladega, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. His family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Hepzibah Baptist Church. Rev. Justin Milliken will officiate. Pallbearers will be his church family. Mr. Hughston was a member of Hepzibah Baptist Church. He served as a Boy Scout Troup Leader and also Leader of the Hepzibah R.A.'s. He was a cook for many years and served in the National Guard. He owned his own business for about 10 years. He was a professional watermelon salesman. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Mr. Jim Hughston and Mrs. Julia Hughston; brothers, James Hughston, Aby Hughston, Billy Joe Hughston, Tommy Hughston, and Frank Hughston; and sisters, Margaret Williams, Linda Riddley, and Glenda Mowery. He is survived by his care giver, William Schneller; friend, Ruby Wallace; sister, Mary Ann Edwards; nieces, Julia Ann Riddley, Leslie Mitchell, Sherry Hughston, Melanie Moore, and Charlotte Hughston; nephews, Timmy Edwards, Vance Mowery, Stanley Hughston, David Riddley, Billy Williams, Donald Baker, and Jeff Hughston; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hepzibah Baptist Church General Fund. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.