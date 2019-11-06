Mr. Kenneth Marvin Hughston, 82, of Talladega, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. His family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Hepzibah Baptist Church. Rev. Justin Milliken will officiate. Pallbearers will be his church family. Mr. Hughston was a member of Hepzibah Baptist Church. He served as a Boy Scout Troup Leader and also Leader of the Hepzibah R.A.'s. He was a cook for many years and served in the National Guard. He owned his own business for about 10 years. He was a professional watermelon salesman. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Mr. Jim Hughston and Mrs. Julia Hughston; brothers, James Hughston, Aby Hughston, Billy Joe Hughston, Tommy Hughston, and Frank Hughston; and sisters, Margaret Williams, Linda Riddley, and Glenda Mowery. He is survived by his care giver, William Schneller; friend, Ruby Wallace; sister, Mary Ann Edwards; nieces, Julia Ann Riddley, Leslie Mitchell, Sherry Hughston, Melanie Moore, and Charlotte Hughston; nephews, Timmy Edwards, Vance Mowery, Stanley Hughston, David Riddley, Billy Williams, Donald Baker, and Jeff Hughston; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hepzibah Baptist Church General Fund. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 6, 2019