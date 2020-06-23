Graveside services for Kenneth Michael Mitchell, age 72 of Sylacauga, was held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. at New Hope West Cemetery with Rev. Rusty Craig officiating.
Mr. Mitchell passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Birmingham, AL.
Born in Langdale, AL, Kenny spent most of his life in Sylacauga. Kenny attended elementary school in Cragford before transferring and later graduating from the Alabama School for the Blind in Talladega He was a gifted athlete winning the National Bowling Championship as a sophomore and junior, 14 bowling trophies, 10 Gold Medals in track and over 50 wrestling matches. He continued his education at the Special Technical School for the Blind and Deaf to become the first blind Specialized Automotive Mechanic in Alabama. After technical school, Kenny began a long career at Collins Motor Company and other Ford dealerships in Sylacauga, where he specialized in engine overhauls.
He is survived by his sister, Debbie Jones and Joe of Cragford; three brothers, Alvin Mitchell and Patricia of Lincoln, Calvin Mitchell of Cragford and Danny Mitchell and Betsy of Ashland; brother-in-law, Robert Miller of Lineville; one niece and four nephews and a large number of extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Mary Mitchell; and a sister, Mary Joann Miller.
Family served as pallbearers.
Benefield Funeral Home in Lineville is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at benefieldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 23, 2020.