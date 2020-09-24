1/
Kenneth Ray Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Ray Davis,73, passed away 9-20-2020 at Oak Trace Rehab and Care
Center from Parkinson's. He was preceded in death by parents Wallace and Marie Davis. In addition he was preceded in death by brother Ralph Davis, his son Scott Davis, and infant son Brandon Davis.
He is survived by partner of 20 years Diane Ragland, her children Christy Tucker [Eric]
and Gavin Ragland..He is also survived by son Matt (Jessica) Davis. He was a sweet, humble man who got along with everyone. He was an avid Alabama fan and enjoyed going to the beach. He loved his family and his Pekingese Toby. He attended Cedar Creek Cowboy Church until he got too sick. Graveside Service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at McCormack Cemetery in Dora.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Service
02:00 PM
American Legion Hall
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel
164 East Main Street
Wendell, ID 83355
(208) 934-4406
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved