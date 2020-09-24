Kenneth Ray Davis,73, passed away 9-20-2020 at Oak Trace Rehab and Care

Center from Parkinson's. He was preceded in death by parents Wallace and Marie Davis. In addition he was preceded in death by brother Ralph Davis, his son Scott Davis, and infant son Brandon Davis.

He is survived by partner of 20 years Diane Ragland, her children Christy Tucker [Eric]

and Gavin Ragland..He is also survived by son Matt (Jessica) Davis. He was a sweet, humble man who got along with everyone. He was an avid Alabama fan and enjoyed going to the beach. He loved his family and his Pekingese Toby. He attended Cedar Creek Cowboy Church until he got too sick. Graveside Service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at McCormack Cemetery in Dora.



