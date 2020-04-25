Celebration of life for Mr. Kevin Wayne McKenzie, 55, will be held on Sunday, April 26, at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL at 1:00 PM. Rev. Willie J. Posey, officiating. Burial will be held Monday at Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, AL. Visitation will be held Sunday 9:00AM to 12:00 Noon and 2:00PM to 6PM at the funeral home. Mr. McKenzie departed this life on April 21, 2020 at his residence in Vincent, Alabama. He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Denishia Echols and Zsaquera Echols both of Atlanta, GA; one son, Marcell McKenzie of Pell City, AL; a very special cousin and caregiver, Mae Hugh Kidd of Vincent, AL; and many special cousins, special friends and church family. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 25, 2020