A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date, for Mrs. Kimberley Joy Parton, 48, of Alexandria. Joy died on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Alexandria. Born on August 6, 1971, to James Parton and Dorothy Hunsucker, Joy was raised in Talladega and graduated from JSU. Joy was an avid dog lover, having several fur babies of her own, and was a loving daughter, sister, and aunt. Preceding Joy in death are her mother and stepfather, Dorothy and David Hunsucker. Left to cherish Joy's memory are her father and stepmother, James (Christian) Parton of Talladega; her sister and brother-in-law, Jeannie and John "Wes" Wiginton, of Oxford; and her nephew, Austin Wiginton of Oxford. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 3, 2020.