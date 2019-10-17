Kimberly (Kim) Cain Penland, age 53, passed away on October 15, 2019. Kim was born on July 27, 1966 in Texas City Texas. She lived in Anniston, Alabama the majority of her life but resided in Heflin, Alabama for the past 9 years. Kim is survived by her husband; Jeff Penland of Heflin, AL., Daughter; Kelly Grammer Harlin of Anniston, AL., two grandchildren; Jimmie Harlin and Lindsey Harlin both of Anniston, AL., Mother; Peggy Cain of Sylacauga, AL., Father; Robert D. Cain and step mother Harvlyn Cain of Paris, Texas, Sister; Barbara C. Plexico of Birmingham, AL., Brother, Kevin Cain (Christi) of Canton, Ga., Neice; Kari Sides (Clay) and three nephews, Alex Plexico, Matthew Plexico and Wesley Cain. Mrs. Penland is preceded in death by her step brother James (Jimmy) Cain of Paris, Texas. A memorial service will be held Saturday October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Toby Miller chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Kim was deeply loved and will forever be missed by her family and friends. Until we meet in Heaven, We love you!!! Miller Funeral Home and Crematory "The Perfect Tribute" 256-831-4611
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 17, 2019