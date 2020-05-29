Mr. Knox E. (Eacker) Horn, age 73, of Talladega passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Talladega Healthcare. He was a lifelong resident of Talladega, Alabama. He was a loving son, brother and uncle who loved his family and taking care of them. He attended the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind and he worked at Crown Textile. He enjoyed working on lawn mowers, gardening and collecting knives. Mr. Horn is survived by his brother, Kenneth James (Nobe) Horn; his brother-in-law, Wayne Mellon; his nephews, Larry Wayne Robinson, Jr. of Savannah, Georgia and Lynn Robinson (Michele) of Ashland; his nieces Judy Robinson of Talladega and Petra Tenney of Talladega; and many great and great-great nephews and nieces who thought the world of him. Mr. Horn was preceded in death by his parents, Knox Dixon Horn and Lily Mae Horn and his sister, Evelyn Faye Mellon. The family will hold a graveside service on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Horns Memorial Cemetery, 2303-2323 Horns Valley Road, Talladega, Alabama. Donations to the Alzheimer's Association are requested in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on May 29, 2020.