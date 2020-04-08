Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Arnold Tankersley. View Sign Service Information Curtis and Son Funeral Home 1315 Talladega Highway Sylacauga , AL 351501627 (256)-245-4361 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Arnold Tankersley, passed away April 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Judy Tankersley, sons, Sid Tankersley (Angie) and John Tankersley (Connie), grandchildren, Anna Katherine Tankersley, Luke Tankersley, Megan Tankersley and Cole Tankersley. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold L. and Louise Tankersley, brothers James Tankersley and Henry "Pop" Tankersley and sister Betty Landers. Mr. Tankersley was born on November 7, 1944 in Sylacauga. He graduated from BB Comer Memorial High School where he lettered in basketball, football, and baseball. He participated in concert band and glee club. He played in Sylacauga's first Little League baseball game in 1953 and was a member of Sylacauga's Little League state championship team in 1957. As a teenager he worked in his family's business, Arnold's Café. Larry married his high school sweetheart, Judy Horton, in 1964 and began working for Bellsouth that same year. He retired with 44 years of service in 2007. Mr. Tankersley was very involved in the Sylacauga community. He served as a board member of both the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce and the Sylacauga Country Club. He was involved in the Community Chorus, Kiwanis International, FCA leadership, First Baptist Church ramp ministry as well as many leadership positions at First Baptist Church and Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. He was currently serving as a deacon at First Baptist Church. Mr. Tankersley was an avid golfer, gardener and sports fan. He attended over 60 straight BB Comer vs Sylacauga football games in addition to attending over twenty Southeastern Conference basketball tournaments. Larry always found time to provide encouragement to referees and umpires at sporting events. He had an infectious laugh and loved a good practical joke. As a lifelong resident of Sylacauga, he was very proud of the fact that his children chose to make Sylacauga their home. He found great joy in attending his grandchildren's activities. He was a devoted friend and family man, always ready to lend a hand to friends and family. Larry was a very social person who loved being around people. Larry Tankersley was a passionate man, lukewarm about nothing. He had a burden for those who did not know Jesus as their savior, often encouraging and inviting others to church. He loved life and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church of Sylacauga. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel handled arrangements. Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

