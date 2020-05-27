Larry D. Webster
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside service for Larry D. Webster, 75, of Pell City, Alabama will be 11:00 am, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Coosa Valley Baptist Cemetery. Larry D. Webster went to his heavenly home on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Larry was the son of the late Johnny and Margreuite (Smith) Webster. Larry had an extensive career in truck driving as well as being an owner/operator. He enjoyed spending time on Logan Martin Lake, classical country music and his family. He will be forever and truly missed. He is survived by his daughter, Stacy (Van) Huffaker; his three grandchildren, Kenneth, Devan and Jordan Huffaker; brother, Terry (Jackie) Webster; his niece and nephew, four great nieces and nephews, and many extended family and friends. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Coosa Valley Baptist Cemetery.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston, AL 36206
2568205151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved