Graveside service for Larry D. Webster, 75, of Pell City, Alabama will be 11:00 am, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Coosa Valley Baptist Cemetery. Larry D. Webster went to his heavenly home on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Larry was the son of the late Johnny and Margreuite (Smith) Webster. Larry had an extensive career in truck driving as well as being an owner/operator. He enjoyed spending time on Logan Martin Lake, classical country music and his family. He will be forever and truly missed. He is survived by his daughter, Stacy (Van) Huffaker; his three grandchildren, Kenneth, Devan and Jordan Huffaker; brother, Terry (Jackie) Webster; his niece and nephew, four great nieces and nephews, and many extended family and friends. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Daily Home on May 27, 2020.