A memorial service for Mr. Larry G. Brewster, 66, of Pell City, will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Seddon Baptist Church at 10:00 am. Mr. Brewster passed away on December 8, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Patty Brewster; daughter, Shandi Brewster; step son, Brandon Alford; step daughter, Crystal Haynes; brothers, Preston Brewster, John Brewster; sisters, Ann Jones, Cricket Brewster; fur babies, Gracie and Bristol and a host of extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruby Brewster; brothers, Ed Brewster, James Brewster, Alvin Brewster; sister, Mary Whitten. Mr. Brewster was a former employee of Blue Springs Fish Hatchery and Caddell Construction. He loved his dogs, all things Alabama Football, and working in his yard. . He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Priscaru, Lakeside Hospice and Ribbons of Hope for the love and care they have shown Mr. Brewster. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 11, 2019