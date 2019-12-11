Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry G. Brewster. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Memorial service 10:00 AM Seddon Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for Mr. Larry G. Brewster, 66, of Pell City, will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Seddon Baptist Church at 10:00 am. Mr. Brewster passed away on December 8, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Patty Brewster; daughter, Shandi Brewster; step son, Brandon Alford; step daughter, Crystal Haynes; brothers, Preston Brewster, John Brewster; sisters, Ann Jones, Cricket Brewster; fur babies, Gracie and Bristol and a host of extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruby Brewster; brothers, Ed Brewster, James Brewster, Alvin Brewster; sister, Mary Whitten. Mr. Brewster was a former employee of Blue Springs Fish Hatchery and Caddell Construction. He loved his dogs, all things Alabama Football, and working in his yard. . He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Priscaru, Lakeside Hospice and Ribbons of Hope for the love and care they have shown Mr. Brewster. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

