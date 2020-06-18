Celebration of life for Dr. Larry Glen Dozier, 73, will be held on Monday, June 22, at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL at 2:00 PM. Dr. Willie B. O'Neil of Mt. Cannon Full Gospel Church, Birmingham, AL, officiating. Viewing will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1pm to 8pm at Funeral Home. Dr. Dozier departed this walk of life on June 17, 2020 at St. Vincent East Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. Dr. Dozier graduated from Phyllis Wheatley Senior High School in 1965, Childersburg, AL. He attended and graduated from Shaw University, Raleigh Carolina where he majored in music and chemistry. He was owner and operator of Adiel's Flower Shop in Sylacauga, AL. Dr. Dozier served as Vice President of Phyllis Wheatley Alumni Association and also served as Dean of the Birmingham Baptist Easonian Bible College Extension at Phyllis Wheatley Community Center Campus, Childersburg, AL. Dr. Dozier received a master's in biblical counseling and his doctor of Ministry in Biblical Counseling from Birmingham Theological Seminary. He was a professor of Biblical Counseling and supervised the Biblical counseling internship. He taught biblical counseling at Africa Reformation Theological Seminary in Uganda. He touched and impacted many lives everywhere with countless people. He leaves to cherish his memories, three loving sisters, Martha L. Dozier of Sylacauga, AL;, Cynthia Dozier (Chester) Cook of Childersburg, AL; and Janet Diana (Slyvester) McKinney of Birmingham, AL; one loving aunt Louise Threatt of Sylacauga, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.