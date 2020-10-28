Graveside Service for Larry Horton, age 78, was at Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 12:00 pm. Larry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Georgia Anne Horton; sons, Jeff Horton and Steve (Missy) Horton; grandchildren, Ryan (Christina) Horton, Johnathan (Kanaan) Horton, Chris Horton, David Horton, and Tiffany Horton; and sister, Judy Tankersley. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy Horton and Sidney Horton. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.