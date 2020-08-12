It is with great sadness that the family of Larry L. Wagner announces his passing on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the age of 80 years. Larry was born on February 13,1940 in Danville, PA to Theodore and Gloria Wagner. He was a proud Air Force Veteran of eight years with tours in Japan, Thailand and New Guinea. Larry was patriotic and had tremendous respect for the military. Larry retired from Liberty National Life Insurance company after 37 successful years. He had a strong Christian faith and love of music. He was a member and deacon of Ft Douglas Baptist Church of Ocala, FL. Larry formed a band (The Twisters) while in the military and played the guitar with many church choirs. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Theodore, his mother, Gloria and sister Lori Ann. Larry will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Joan and his five children Tim, (Allison), Mark (Pamela), Cyndi, Jackie (Michael) and Donna (David). Larry is also survived by his grandchildren, Lindsey, Jennifer, Krista, Myles, Stephanie, Mercedes, Ashleigh, Christian, Hunter, Leslie Ann, Bethany, and Tyler; by his seven great-grandchildren, Donovan, Alexander, Emma, Carol Jean, John, Stella and Thomas; by his sister, Donna and his two brothers, Teddy and Rodney. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2PM Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel, 1315 Talladega Highway, Sylacauga, AL. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Hospice Foundation of America online at https://hospicefoundation.org/
or by mail to Hospice Foundation of America 1707 L Street NW, Suite 220, Washington, DC 20036. Online memorials and condolences may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com.
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.