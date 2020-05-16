Larry Pennington, 73, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Graveside service for Mr. Pennington will be on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Hepzibah Baptist Cemetery with Kevin Jones officiating the service. Larry is survived by his wife, Debra Pennington; daughter, Kristi Pennington; step son, Chris Clowers; two brothers, George Pennington (Sheila), and Adam Pennington (Cindy). He is preceded in death by his parents, L.D. and Mandy Pennington; brother, Ron Pennington. Honorary Pallbearers will be Berean Sunday School Class. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on May 16, 2020.