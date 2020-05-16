Larry Pennington
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Pennington, 73, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Graveside service for Mr. Pennington will be on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Hepzibah Baptist Cemetery with Kevin Jones officiating the service. Larry is survived by his wife, Debra Pennington; daughter, Kristi Pennington; step son, Chris Clowers; two brothers, George Pennington (Sheila), and Adam Pennington (Cindy). He is preceded in death by his parents, L.D. and Mandy Pennington; brother, Ron Pennington. Honorary Pallbearers will be Berean Sunday School Class. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct the services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hepzibah Baptist Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved