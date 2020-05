Larry Pennington, 73, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Graveside service for Mr. Pennington will be on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Hepzibah Baptist Cemetery with Kevin Jones officiating the service. Larry is survived by his wife, Debra Pennington; daughter, Kristi Pennington; step son, Chris Clowers; two brothers, George Pennington (Sheila), and Adam Pennington (Cindy). He is preceded in death by his parents, L.D. and Mandy Pennington; brother, Ron Pennington. Honorary Pallbearers will be Berean Sunday School Class. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct the services.