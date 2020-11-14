1/1
Larry Timothy Weathers
Larry Timothy Weathers, 71, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Myrtice Weathers, sister, Carolyn Davis, and God daughter, Robbie Wilson. He is survived by his daughter, Laura (Benny) Johnson; son, Larry C. (Kimberly) Weathers; brother, Grady Bruce (Laurie) Weathers; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; best friend, Ronnie (Lena) Wilson; loving friends, Sandra Weathers and Amanda and Cathy Riddlehoover. A visitation will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeralhomes /sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeralhome /8516. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.

Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-1616
