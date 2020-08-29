1/1
Larry Tinsley, Sr.
1948 - 2020
A celebration of life for Mr. Larry Tinsley, Sr., age 71, will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL. Larry Tinsley, Sr. was born on October 28, 1948 to the union of the late Dempsey and Bernice W. Tinsley in Sylacauga, AL. He graduated from East Highland High School in 1966 and attended Tuskegee Institute. He was a hard working dedicated employee of Kimberly Clark Corporation and other companies at Coosa Pines for forty two years. Mr. Tinsley departed this walk of life on August 25, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL. He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Roland Tinsley. Larry was a wonderful husband and loving dedicated father, and a friend to many. He leaves to Cherish his loving memories, loving and devoted wife, Krista Tinsley; children, Larry (Kele) Tinsley, Jr. and Ronya (Terrence) Baldwin, Sr. from his previous marriage to Racher Bassett; K'La Tinsley and Kalarra Tinsley; he is also survived by two sons he gained when he married Krista, Tony Rogers, and Lazarus Rogers; he leaves to embrace his memories, his loving mother, Bernice Tinsley and his brother, Ronald (Yun) Tinsley; grandchildren, Rodney Tinsley, Terrence Baldwin, Jr., Terron Baldwin, Larry Tinsley, III; Rachera Tinsley, and Sean Walthour; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will be directing.


Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Community Funeral Home
