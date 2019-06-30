Funeral service for Ms. LaShunda D. Tezeno, 54, will be held on Tuesday, July 2 at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Sylacauga, AL at 3:00 PM with Pastor Clifton Cook, officiating. Burial will be held at Pine Grove Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ms. Tezeno died on June 28, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL.
LaShunda was a devoted mother and grandmother who was affectionately known as "LaLa" to all of her grandchildren and other children who grew close to her.
Ms. Tezeno will never be forgotten as she will remain in our hearts and thoughts. "LaLa" leaves two loving daughters to cherish her life memories: Meagan (Scott) McKinney and BriShae Tezeno of Childersburg, AL; six loving grandchildren: Trinity Alexander, Na'Aliyah McKinney, Alaysha McKinney, Jaivyn McKinney, Jordon Tezeno, and Parker Tezeno; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences.
Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on June 30, 2019