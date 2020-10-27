Graveside Service Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Laura Ann White, 77, of Talladega, Alabama will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery in Talladega with Pastor Edward S. Bolton Officiating. Professional services entrusted to S.M. Goodson Funeral Home-Talladega. Laura Ann Cameron White, 77, of Talladega, Alabama, was born August 16, 1943. Laura Ann completed her journey of exuberant life and selfless love on October 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, James F. Cameron and Gladys B. Cameron of Talladega, Alabama and a sister, Jacquelyn Lockhart of Chesterfield, Virginia. Laura Ann began her working career at Elmore Five and Dime retail store. It was at this time when she took on the challenge of being the first African American employee to work at a Talladega department store. As time passed, she developed a passion for teaching, which eventually led her to become an early childhood education teacher at the Talladega Day Care Center for 40 years, where she was loved by all children and families. Throughout her professional career, she attended classes at Talladega College and received numerous early childhood education certifications. Upon retirement, her passion and love of children prompted her to re-enter the workforce as an early childhood substitute teacher for Cheaha Regional Head Start. In 1967, Laura Ann was united in holy matrimony to Clarence Lane White in Talladega, Alabama; and to this union, two beautiful children were conceived, LaTonia and Cedric. She accepted Christ at an early age and became a loyal and active member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, serving on the missionary board and singing in the choir. Laura Ann was the matriarch of her family. She loved taking care of her family and being a caregiver. You would often see her shopping, particularly bargain hunting at yard sales with her friends. She enjoyed hosting and cooking for her family, tending to her vegetable garden, and planting flowers. Laura Ann carried a sweet spirit, loved to laugh, and always brought joy to others around her.

Laura Ann will remain in loving memories by her dedicated and devoted husband of 53 years, Clarence Lane White of Talladega, Alabama; and two beautiful children, LaTonia George (Jeff) of Buford, Georgia and Cedric White (Marquis), of Talladega, Alabama; three granddaughters; Brittney Dumas of Pell City, Alabama, Halli Castleberry of Lithia Springs, Georgia, and Mya George of Buford Georgia; one grandson, CJ White of Talladega, Alabama; three great- grandchildren, Damauri Dumas and Leelan Brown of Pell City, Alabama, and Yari Castleberry of Lithia Springs, Georgia; two loving brothers, Jimmy Beard (Angela) of Mobile, Alabama and Michael Cameron of Talladega, Alabama; a caring sister-in-law, Marie Mosley of Talladega, Alabama; brother-in-law, Willie White (Marion) of Buffalo, New York; uncle, Harry Curry of Carson City, California; aunt, Dorothy Clark, of Detroit, Michigan; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews, and friends. Laura Ann always cherished the time she spent living with her Aunt Dorothy in Detroit, Michigan. She and her Aunt Dorothy will always have a special bond. Laura Ann will always be remembered for her love of others, her humor, her loyalty, and her kind heart. Her remains rest at S. M. Goodson Funeral Home, 217 Coosa St. East, Talladega Alabama.

