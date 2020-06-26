Laura Bell Abrams
A celebration of life for Mrs. Laura Bell Abrams, 86, will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Calvin Cunningham, officiating. Burial will be held in Bakers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Vincent, AL. Viewing to be held Friday, June 26, 2020 1pm to 7pm at the Funeral Home. Mrs. Abrams departed this walk of life on June 21, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center, Birmingham, Alabama. She leaves to cherish her memories, four sons, Eugene Datcher of Birmingham, AL; Douglas Datcher of Childersburg, AL; Thomas (Loann) Datcher of Harpersville, AL; and Dennis (Kay Sha) Datcher of Bessmer, AL; three daughters, Ruby Garrett of Childersburg, AL; Julia (Willie) Campbell of Blondon Springs, AL; and Meta M. Datcher of Alpine, AL; two brothers, William Henry Stone of Selma, AL; and James Stone of Harpersville, AL; three sisters, Mary Ruby Lee of Harpersville, AL; Jenny Swain of Harpersville, AL; and Emma Player of Childersburg, AL; eighteen grandchildren, twenty five great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Directing.

Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Community Funeral Home
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Community Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-5201
