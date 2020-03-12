Laura Elizabeth McInnish, 89, passed away March 11, 2020. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega with Cliff Goodwin officiating. Her family will receive friends for 1 hour prior to the service. Mrs. McInnish was a member of the Ironaton church of Christ and loved being outdoors. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ted H. McInnish and her parents, Arthur and Essie Fuller. Her survivors include her son, Greg McInnish; grandson, Chris McInnish; sister, Barbara Randall; several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Scott Randall, Mike Randall, Joey Randall, Chris McInnish, Scott Stephens and Billy Haynes. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will be directing the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 12, 2020