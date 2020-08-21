Laura Leigh Ratliff, age 55 of Sylacauga, passed away August 19, 2020 at Russell Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. She is survived by her son, Clint Ratliff (Jade); daughter, Isabella Ratliff; and mother, Martine Hughes. Laura Ratliff was a woman who worked hard for everything she had. She perused a fine education in which to provide for her children. She loved her family with all of her heart. With a strong will, she endured every hardship she faced. She set a legacy of bravery for her children and opportunity for her future grandchildren. We know she is happily at peace with her grandmother, looking over us until we can be a family together again. Rest In Peace, mom. We love you. Online condolences may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com.
