Graveside service for Laura Victoria Chandler Royse, age 71, was held Friday, March 18 at 2:00 p.m. at Valley Hill Memorial Cemetery. Mrs. Royse passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Elizabeth Herzberg; father, Charles Edward Chandler; sister, Nancy Lee Gauthier; granddaughter, Karly Jean Meeks. She is survived by her husband, Marshall T. Royse; son, Larry James (Kitty) Mitchell; daughters, Jennifer D. Mitchell, Stacey Lee Mitchell (Rodney Mayo), Ashley Sumner Green; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice Linda Wylot, Caroline Noel. Condolences may be offered to the Royse family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 21, 2020
