Funeral service for Ms. Lavern Curry Buie, 69, will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, Alpine, AL, at 12:00 AM. Rev. Curtis Calhoun, officiating. Burial will be held at Bethel Church Cemetery, Alpine, AL. Visitation will be held Thursday, 1pm to 8pm at the funeral home. Ms. Buie departed her life on March 3, 2019 at Talladega Health and Rehab, Talladega, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories one loving son, Travis Jovan (Lisa) Foney of Jacksonville, AL; five sisters, Elsa Houston of Anniston, AL; Pearl (Davis) Dutcher of Port Republic, Maryland; Shirlean Tuck and Debra Liggins both of Grayson, GA; Helen (Curtis) Calhoun of Alpine, AL; one brother, Arthur Perez Curry of Huntsville, AL; one sister in law, Linda Jean Curry of Childersbrug, AL; two aunts, two uncles, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019