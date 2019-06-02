Funeral Service for Lawrence Nolan Bearden, age 91, will be held Sunday, June 2 at 3:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Church.
Mr. Bearden passed away Friday, May 31, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James & Mary Bearden; and sister, Nelle Johnston.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Ingram Bearden; son, James (Jennifer) Bearden; 3 grandchildren, David (Rita) Bearden, Andrew Bearden, Mark Bearden.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hope Baptist Church in his memory.
Condolences may be offered to the Bearden family online at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on June 2, 2019