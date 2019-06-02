The Daily Home

Lawrence Nolan Bearden

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Nolan Bearden.
Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL
351251705
(205)-338-3341
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral Service for Lawrence Nolan Bearden, age 91, will be held Sunday, June 2 at 3:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Church.
Mr. Bearden passed away Friday, May 31, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James & Mary Bearden; and sister, Nelle Johnston.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Ingram Bearden; son, James (Jennifer) Bearden; 3 grandchildren, David (Rita) Bearden, Andrew Bearden, Mark Bearden.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hope Baptist Church in his memory.
Condolences may be offered to the Bearden family online at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on June 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Pell City, AL   (205) 338-3341
funeral home direction icon