The Daily Home

Leander "Lebo" Boyd

Guest Book
  • "May God bless the family and heaven continues to smile upon..."
    - Debbie Garrett
  • "May you have comfort from our loving heavenly Father..."
Service Information
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL
36201
(256)-236-0319
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral service for Leander Boyd "Lebo" 55, will be Saturday, August 31, at noon at the Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church where Rev. Clarence M. Henderson, Sr., pastor and Rev. Dennis McKinney, officiating, Elder Jason Boyd, Jr., eulogist. Interment will follow in Jenifer Cemetery. Mr. Boyd passed away on August 21, 2019. Mr. Boyd's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to his service Survivors include his siblings: Dawn Edgerton, Eulilia Sistrunk, Kimberly (Jesse) Russell, Kenneth Boyd, Shannon Sistrunk, Thomas Jemison, carlton Dark; his father: Leamon Jemison, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Ann Boyd, grandparents, Jake and Essie Boyd, Therman and Willie Lee Jemison. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.