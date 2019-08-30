Funeral service for Leander Boyd "Lebo" 55, will be Saturday, August 31, at noon at the Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church where Rev. Clarence M. Henderson, Sr., pastor and Rev. Dennis McKinney, officiating, Elder Jason Boyd, Jr., eulogist. Interment will follow in Jenifer Cemetery. Mr. Boyd passed away on August 21, 2019. Mr. Boyd's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to his service Survivors include his siblings: Dawn Edgerton, Eulilia Sistrunk, Kimberly (Jesse) Russell, Kenneth Boyd, Shannon Sistrunk, Thomas Jemison, carlton Dark; his father: Leamon Jemison, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Ann Boyd, grandparents, Jake and Essie Boyd, Therman and Willie Lee Jemison. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 30, 2019