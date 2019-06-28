Funeral service for LeeAnn Benton Ward, 70, will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Bro. Randy Hagan officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL. Mrs. Ward died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her father, James Robert Benton, and mother, Jackie Victor. Mrs. Ward was retired from Raytheon and was a volunteer for Resources for Women. She was a member of Five Points Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Ernie Ward; five children, Kevin Moore, Keith (Kendall) Moore, Christal Allen, Melanie Simpson, Wally Ward; 8 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Resources for Women at resources4women.com. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on June 28, 2019