Service Information Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary 1702 Battle Street West Talladega , AL 35161 (256)-362-1041 Lying in State 12:00 PM Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Service 1:00 PM Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Home going services for Mrs. Lela D. M. McGhee Spencer, 92, will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Bobby J. Welch will deliver the eulogy. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Mrs. Spencer will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Lela Delilah Melissa McGhee Spencer began life's journey on Monday, February 7, 1927 in the city of McAlester in Pittsburg County, Oklahoma to the union of Columbus McGhee and Martha Reynolds McGhee. Mrs. Spencer was a longtime devoted member of Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. She concluded her education at R. R. Moton High School. Lela was an employee of Palm Beach Company and enjoyed watching wrestling in her free time. On Saturday, January 18, 2020, Mrs. Spencer began her eternal journey at Citizens Baptist Medical Center. She was preceded in passing by her husband, Jake Spencer; her parents, Columbus and Martha McGhee; and six brothers. She leaves to cherish her memories: two loving daughters, Brenda Spencer (Odis) Downer and Lisa Spencer of Talladega, Alabama; loving sons, George F. (Annette) Spencer of Germany and Larry C. (Alfreida) Spencer of Birmingham, Alabama; seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; four sisters, Lily R. (Rev. Walter) Jones, Pearlie (Grady) Garrett and Louise (Leroy) Simmons of Talladega, Alabama and Eloise (Deyampert) Reynolds of Sycamore, Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 24, 2020

