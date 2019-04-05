Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Lena Mabel Stone. View Sign

Mrs. Lena Mabel Stone, 95, of Talladega, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. The graveside service will be Saturday, April 6, at 1 p.m., at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Rev. Terry Britt will officiate. Mrs. Stone lived most of her life in Talladega. She was Christian by faith and attended North Street Wesleyan Methodist Church. She loved reading her Bible. Mrs. Stone is preceded in death by her husband, Hulon Stone; parents, Thomas and Mabelle Wilcox; and daughter, Brenda Stone Crowe. Mrs. Stone is survived by her sons, Stanley Stone, Johnny Stone, and Kenny Stone; daughter, Wanda Stone; grandchildren, Jennifer (Robert) Cotton, Regina (Billy) Vaughan, and Bradley (Amy) Crowe; great grandchildren, Christina Vogt, Tylar Cotton, Ashlynn Cotton, and Caleb McNeil. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Stone requested donations be made to Feed the Children, P.O. Box 36, Oklahoma City, OK 73101. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Talladega Healthcare Staff and Comfort Care Hospice Staff. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the service.