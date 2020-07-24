1/1
Graveside services for Leonard D. Lawson, Jr., 82, will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Union Springs Church Cemetery. Pastor Clint Walker will officiate. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. on Friday, July 25, 2020. Mr. Leonard D. Lawson, Jr. was born on March 21, 1938, in Talladega County to Leonard D. Lawson and Lucille Little Lawson. At an early age, Leonard accepted Christ as his personal savior and united with Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. He was educated in the Talladega County School System. Leonard was a member of Labor Local #559 and dedicated 61 years of service. On October 24, 1962, Leonard married the former Linda Mae Storey and to this union three children were born. On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Leonard was called to his eternal rest. He was preceded in passing by his wife of 57 years, Linda M. Lawson; parents, Leonard and Lucille Lawson; six sisters, Dinah Mae Lawson, Lillie Louise Lawson, Dorothy Lawler, Minnie Lee Guyton, Katie Bell Lawson and Angela Carr; and three brothers, Jeremiah Lawson, J. T. Lawson and M. C. Lawson. He leaves to cherish his memories: three children, Undra (Cathy) Lawson of Talladega, Alabama Felicia H. (Robert) Richardson and Anthony (Lestrina) Lawson of Alpine, Alabama; seven grandchildren, Deidre L. Hardie, Adrienne L. Hardie, Quanteka S. Shepard, Shenikque Y. Menefee, Vanquarius D. Smith, Undra T. Lawson and Tamarcus D. Lawson; three great grandchildren, Jayden A. Posey, Justin O. Hall and Jouree L. Woolverton; one sister, Annie M. Lawson of Talladega, Alabama; one brother, Alexander (Sharon) Lawson of Sycamore, Alabama; and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit www.terrysmortuary.com to leave online condolences.


Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 24, 2020.
