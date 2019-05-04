Funeral service for Mr. Leonard L. Thomas, 65, of Talladega will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. The Reverend Doug Whaley will officiate and burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Mr. Thomas passed away May 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard and Clara Hale, and Leon and Pearl Thomas; his father, Howard Thomas; and brothers, Lewis and Dexter Thomas. Mr. Thomas was a native of Anniston, and has lived in Talladega for the past 31 years. He proudly served the citizens of Talladega for over 30 years as a police officer, working his way up from patrol to Captain of Operations at the Talladega Police Department. He loved God, his family, and camping at River Beach. Mr. Thomas is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Donna Thomas; children, Stephanie Barnett, Sabrina Smith and her husband Tyler; grandchildren, Cody and Savannah Barnett; his mother, Mary June Thomas; brother, Howard "Junior" Thomas Jr and his wife Jamie; sister-in-laws, Ruth Thomas, and Carol Buchanan; mother-in-law, Willie Bunt; brother-in-law, Chris Bunt and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Marco Williams, Ronny Jones, Darrell Garrett, Alan Watson, Tony Edwards, Lisa Garrett, Bob Curtis and John McCoy. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Bowerman, Alan Kelly, and Dr. Mark Holbrook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hillcrest Baptist Church Faith Riders, 5117 Post Oak Road, Anniston, AL 36206; The Alabama Law Enforcement Memorial, 1130 Quintard Avenue,36201; or the FOP Racing City Lodge 26, PO BOX 6005, Talladega, AL 35161. Special thanks to the staff at Oasis Hospice Care for their excellent care. Online Condolences may be sent to www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334
Published in The Daily Home on May 4, 2019