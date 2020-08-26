1/1
LeRae Whatley Rainer
1964 - 2020
LeRae Whatley Rainer was born August 15, 1964 in Lee County, and she died August 22, 2020 at her home in Enterprise, AL. LeRae graduated from Macon Academy in 1982. She was a cheerleader and loved her classmates, and they love her to this day. She attended Southern Union Wadley Campus and graduated from Troy University with a BS in Psychology and completed all but her comps towards a Masters Degree. LeRae was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. As a child LeRae was in Lee County 4-H and was crowned Miss Lee County Agriculture in high school. She loved to ride horses and show horses and show live stock through 4-H. She was proud to be a cowgirl. She is survived by her husband, Ricky Rainer; step children, Doug ( Stephanie) Rainer, Lori Beth (Jamie) Whaley, Will (Jalon) Rainer, Leanne (Trent) Matherly and 5 grandchildren. She was also survived by her niece, Hayden Whatley; nephews, Connor, Callen, and Carson Brown; brother, Allen Woodall; aunts, cousins and too many friends to name or count. She loved her pets and considered them her children. LeRae was preceded in death by her parents, Annice and Andrew (Leary ) Whatley; and her brother, Cal Whatley. She will be missed and forever in our hearts. She had such a good heart and was so much fun and made everyone laugh and feel good about themselves. Graveside service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, 28, 2020, at Mt. Olive Cemetery with visitation at Mt. Olive Church from 12-1:30 pm prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society or Animal Shelter of your choice. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. www.jeffcoattrant.com

Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 26, 2020.
August 25, 2020
Rick I'm so sorry. She was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed.
Laurie Pechilis
Friend
