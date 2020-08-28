There will be a private family service for Lessie Marie Roberson Edison, 87, held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Terry's Mortuary Chapel. Brother Matthew Light will deliver the eulogy. Interment will be in Union Springs Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020. Mrs. Lessie Marie Roberson Edison was born on October 2, 1932 in Talladega, AL to the late Mr. Ben Roberson and Mrs. Hattie Ware Roberson. On October 19, 1997, Lessie dedicated her life to Jehovah by being baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Lessie was employed by Talladega Healthcare, AIDB, and Bob's Drive-In during her professional years. During her more than 87 years, Lessie meant so much to so many. Throughout her life, she was a daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend. To her Jackson Trace Community, she was like a "neighborhood mother." Lessie had a loving, caring, and kind spirit. She loved life and her family. She never met a stranger and her hospitality was extended to everyone she met. Lessie had a special talent for cooking and baking. She blessed so many with her talents. Her cakes were legendary, and her turnip greens will never be matched. She loved gardening and grew prize winning vegetables in her garden for years. Lessie was a faithful servant of Jehovah and shared the Good News of God's Kingdom with many. She was the matriarch of her family, and she will be greatly missed. On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Lessie fell asleep in death at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga, AL. Lessie was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Lewis Edison; her parents, Mr. Ben and Mrs. Hattie Ware Roberson; a son, Mr. Lewis Edison Jr.; a daughter, Ms. Carolyn Garrett; two great grandsons, Josiah Edison and Jamarius Whitson; six brothers, Mr. Calvin Robinson, Mr. Robert Roberson, Mr. Othell Robinson, Mr. Howard Roberson, Mr. Arthur Roberson and Mr. Jimmie Lee Maxwell; nine sisters, Mrs. Tensie Lee Calhoun, Mrs. Evelyn Swain, Ms. Alice Roberson, Mrs. Louise House, Mrs. Lillian Waddell, Ms. Nellie Roberson, Mrs. Annie Pearl Whitson, Mrs. Mary Chatman and Mrs. Ruth Elston. Lessie leaves to rejoice in her sweet memories: seven daughters: Mrs. Hattie (Robert) Barclay of Talladega, AL, Mrs. Lillie (James) Glover of Anniston, AL, Mrs. Lores (Joe) Duncan and Ms. Loretta Edison, both of Douglasville, GA, Ms. Joyce Edison of Lincoln, AL, Mrs. Janice (Steven) Rhoden of Pinson, AL and Mrs. Erica (Lynn) Pearson of Elizabethtown, KY: three sons, Mr. Albert Wayne (Bernice) Edison, Mr. Willie D. Edison of Lincoln and Mr. Michael (Betty) Edison of Talladega, AL; a grandson whom she raised, Mr. Joseph Edison of Talladega, AL; one sister, Ms. Odessa Jemison of Talladega, AL; one sister-in-law, Mrs. Clara Edison of Talladega, AL; one brother-in-law, Mr. Henry Samuels of Sylacauga, AL; twenty-eight grandchildren, sixty-six great grandchildren and twenty-one great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Visit www.terrysmortuary.com
to leave online condolences.