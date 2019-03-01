Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Lessie Tucker Riggins 85, died Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ples and Mendy Craig Tuck; brothers and sisters; she is the last one to leave this earth. Mrs. Lessie Riggins was born in Goodwater, Alabama. (Hatchet Creek) Her hobbies: Reading, Writing, Crochet, Sewing and she could cook tasty meals. She loved her family, adult children, grandchild and great grandchildren. She loved children, elderly and people in general. She would help anyone if she could. Mrs. Riggins is survived by her Daughter Tonette (Yancy Sr.), Son Timothy Riggins, Granddaughters Darrya (Therron), Cornesh McGhee, Grandson Yancy Jr; Great Granddaughters Maliyah (Lee), Brianna Olivia (Bree). The family would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to the amazing staff at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga, Alabama and the Hospice staff at Coosa Valley Hospice who gave such amazing care to our mom. Flowers can be sent to 909 6th Place, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150. Zion Memorial Funeral Home of Sylacauga directing (256) 245-1454. Alabama's Premiere Funeral Directors.

1881 Goodwater Hwy

Sylacauga , AL 35150

Funeral Home Zion Memorial Funeral Home

1881 Goodwater Hwy

Sylacauga , AL 35150

256-245-1454 Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 1, 2019

