Lester (Bobby) Carl Lawrence was born June 19, 1956 in Chicago, IL and passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. Lester was a resident of Pell City and a Talladega native. He was preceded in death by his father; George Whitworth, mother; Betty Whitworth, Sister; Patsy and nephew; William Whitworth. He is survived by his son; Kevin Lawrence, daughter; Amy Myers (Adam), brother; Bubba Abel, Billy Lawrence (Lyla), Steven Whitworth, Randy Whitworth (Bea), sisters; Susan Knapp (Joe) and Linda Prentice, grandchildren; Madison Myers and Delaney Myers and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in The Daily Home on May 30, 2019