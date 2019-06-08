Funeral service for Mr. Lewis James Thomas, Jr., 56, will be held on Saturday, June 8 at Bible Way Move of God Tabernacle, Alpine, AL at 12:00 PM with Apostle Perzell Lane, officiating. Burial to be held at Alabama Nation Cemetery, Montevallo, AL. He graduated from Vinton High School of Vinton, Louisiana. He then enlisted into the Army reserves and Navy. On April 5th, 1984 He married the love his life, His beautiful wife Bernella Marie Bailey of Mossville, Louisiana. Together they raised 3 children and gained a bonus child. Marcus Bailey 35 (Michelle). Thessalonica Thomas 30, Shamika Thomas-Ayers 29 (Jarvis) Quinsundra Langley 43 (Darrell). He had four Grandchildren. Marcus Bailey Jr, Shumbria Langley, Brianna Langley, Darnisha Edwards. He also Had eight Great-Grandchildren. Lewis received Christ at the early age of 16 years old. He was later ordained as an Elder of The church of God in Christ under the leadership of the late Elder Joseph Lewis of Sweet Embrace C.O.G.I.C in Rialto, CA, unto death he served as a faithful and dedicated member of The Move Of God Bibleway Deliverance Tabernacle, under the leadership of Apostle Prezell and Lady Cheryl Lane. Lewis was employed by Pursell Farms where he did what he loved to do most and that is helping people. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, cooking, and most of all being with his family. Lewis made his departure from this earthly body on May 26,2019 he was 56 yrs. old. He was proceeded in death by his mother, father, grandfather, grandmother, and his brother. He leaves to cherish his memories. His wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. 3 brothers, Roy smith, Louis Ray Thomas (Sheila) Nathaniel. 1 sister Betty Henderson, and host of cousins, friends and family. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on June 8, 2019