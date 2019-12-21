The Daily Home

Lila Mayme Johnson Grayson

Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Grace Memorial Chapel
Sylacauga, AL
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
Mrs. Lila Mayme Johnson Grayson, wife of Alvin M. Grayson, of Sylacauga, AL departed from friends and family on December 19th 2019. A visitation for friends will be held on Sunday December 22 at 6 PM at Grace Memorial Chapel in Sylacauga. Funeral service will be held at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on Monday December 23rd at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Lila Mayme Johnson Grayson to the , Alabama Chapter at 2151 Highland Avenue S., Suite 210, B'ham, AL 35205.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 21, 2019
