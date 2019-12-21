Mrs. Lila Mayme Johnson Grayson, wife of Alvin M. Grayson, of Sylacauga, AL departed from friends and family on December 19th 2019. A visitation for friends will be held on Sunday December 22 at 6 PM at Grace Memorial Chapel in Sylacauga. Funeral service will be held at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on Monday December 23rd at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Lila Mayme Johnson Grayson to the , Alabama Chapter at 2151 Highland Avenue S., Suite 210, B'ham, AL 35205.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 21, 2019