Funeral service for Mrs. Lillie Elma "Finchie" Fincher, 85, of Pell City, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Harvest Church of God in Golden Springs. The Bishop Jerry Irwin, Reverend Don Maddox, and Dr. Terry Hart, Administrative Bishop for the Church of God in Alabama will officiate. A private family burial service will follow at Coosa Valley Church of God Cemetery in Cropwell. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Thursday at Harvest Church of God. Mrs. Fincher passed away July 8, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Leola Lee; brothers, Frank Lee Jr., John Walter Lee, and Bobby Clements Lee. Mrs. Fincher was a native of Easonville, Alabama and was a life-long resident of Pell City. Mrs. Fincher is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Reverend Louie J. Fincher; her children, Debbie Fincher Irwin and her husband, Jerry, Jerry Lee Fincher and his wife, Rene', and Cindy Fincher Hanvey and her husband, Jimmy; grandchildren, Brian Irwin, Rachael Irwin Hutchison and her husband, Hunter; Colt Fincher and his wife, Amanda, Trey Hanvey, and Dara Hanvey Colburn and her husband, Dustin; great-grandchildren, Ella Grace Hutchison, Bentley Grey Hutchison, Lin Fincher, Lily Fincher, and J.W. Fincher; brother, Billy Ray Lee and his wife, June; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Pallbearers will be Brandon Fincher, Colt Fincher, Rodney Fincher, Trey Hanvey, Hunter Hutchison, and Brian Irwin. Honorary pallbearers will be Dustin Colburn, Arlon Fincher, Paul Green, Jimmy Hanvey, Sammy Reynolds, and Cliff Sheckles. The family would like to say a special thank you to Kindred Hospice. Online condolences can be sent to www.klbrownfuneralhome.com K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334
Published in The Daily Home on July 10, 2019