Celebration of life for Mrs. Lillie Mae Sparks, 77, will be held on Monday, April 27, at Tallassahatchie Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Childersburg, AL at 1:00 PM. Rev. Frederick D. Jemison, officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday 1:00PM to 7:00PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Sparks departed this life on April 22, 2020 at Citizens Baptist Hospital in Talladega, Alabama. She leaves to cherish her memories four sons, George (Hope) Sparks of Sylacauga, AL; Curtis (Trudy Ann) Garrett of Childersburg, AL; John (Teresa) Garrett of Alpine, AL; and Wilbert Joe (Veronica) Sparks of Mobile, AL; two daughters, Juanita Hall (Stephen Farrior) of Lincoln, AL; and Dorothy (Zebedee) Swain of Stafford, Virginia; one brother, Ernest Garrett of Alpine, AL; eight sisters, Robelia Swain of Buffalo, NY; Garalene Garrett, Margaret Duncan, and Minnie Duncan all of Alpine, AL; Geneva Maple (Eddie Roy) of Talladega, AL; Annie Ray Hambrick and Henrietta Chatman both of Atlanta, GA; brother in law, Joseph "Joe Buck" Sparks; ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020