Lina Evans Meadows
Lina Evans Meadows, 91, of Pleasant Grove, AL went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She attended New Faith Baptist Church. Lina grew up in Talladega, AL and went to Talladega High School. Her life revolved around her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was humble and kind to all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband Marshall Stanley Meadows; parents Early J. Allen Evans and Iola Lumpkin Evans; brothers Early J. Allen Evans Jr. and Clarence "Bubber" Evans; sisters, Mary Raney, Jewel Evans, Doris Frizzell, Helen Carwile, Christine Carter and Montez Gasset. She is survived by her children Carolyn Ferguson (Roger) and Stan Meadows; grandchildren Barry Ferguson and Bart Ferguson; great-grandchildren, Ashley Ferguson and Cassidy Ferguson; great-great-grandson Jackson Tibbs; brother Langon "Buddy" Evans; sister-in-law Annette Evans; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. The visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Peoples Chapel Funeral Home in Hueytown. The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home, with Rev Mike Bell officiating. Burial Will follow at Oakland Cemetery.

Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Peoples Chapel Funeral Home - Hueytown
AUG
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Peoples Chapel Funeral Home - Hueytown
Funeral services provided by
Peoples Chapel Funeral Home - Hueytown
195 Brooklane Drive
Hueytown, AL 35023
(205) 497-2273
