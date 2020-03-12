Linda Darnell Posey, 56, of Ashville, AL, passed away with family at her side on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Birmingham, AL. Linda - Lynn, was born to Dorothy and Frank Posey in June of 1963. She grew up in Fayetteville, AL with her brother, Danny, and her sister, Pam. Lynn graduated from Fayetteville High School in May of 1981. After high school Lynn had four children - Jonathan (Jumper), Brian (Todd), Krystal, and Holly. She later attended Central Alabama Community College where she earned her associate degree in transcribing as well as her CNA certification. Her interests included family, quilting and sewing, dancing, fishing, and she loved being in the sunshine. Lynn is preceded in death by her father, Frank Posey, and her mother, Dorothy Posey. She is survived by her brother, Danny Posey and Pam, of Sylacauga, AL; her sister, Pam Turner and David, of Sylacauga, AL; her two sons, Jonathan (Jumper) Roberson, of Sylacauga, AL and Brian (Todd) Roberson and Jessica, of Sylacauga, AL; her two daughters, Krystal Mendez and Efrain, of Ashville, AL and Holly Roberson, of Sylacauga, AL; twelve grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020; from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel, Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel with Bro. Wayne Walker officiating. Graveside service to follow at Bluff Springs Baptist Church, 350 New County Line Road, Sylacauga, AL 35151. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 12, 2020